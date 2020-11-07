Cops' Plea Against Arnab Goswami's Judicial Custody To Be Heard Next Week

Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning from his home in Mumbai's Lower Parel in the case.

A sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday posted for hearing on Monday (November 9) the police's revision petition challenging a magistrate's order to send Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to judicial custody over a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The Alibaug district sessions court passed the order after it was informed that the Bombay High Court is presently hearing petitions filed by Arnab Goswami and two other accused in the case - Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - seeking interim bail and challenging their "illegal arrest".

The police had, in its application, sought the sessions court to quash the lower court's order and grant them custody of the three accused.

He was taken to the Alibaug police station and later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle.

Passing the order late on Wednesday night, the magistrate refused to remand the trio to police custody and sent them to judicial custody till November 18.

The Alibaug police had sought 14 days' custody of Arnab Goswami for interrogation. Arnab Goswami is presently kept at a local school, which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

In 2018, interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumodini Naik died by suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by the accused persons' companies.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of Anvay Naik.



