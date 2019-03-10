Explosive Device Found Near Line Of Control In Jammu, Tragedy Averted

Search in the area continued to find if more explosives were planted, police said. (Representational)

A major tragedy was averted Saturday with timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector in Jammu, police said.

The explosive device was found planted on the roadside by a police party during routine patrolling at Nandwal chowk on Khour-Pallanwala road, a police spokesman said.

He said the policemen noticed a suspicious object on the roadside at around 10:55 am and sounded an alert.

Bomb disposal squads of police and the Army along with reinforcements reached the scene and isolated the area before successfully diffusing the explosive substance, the spokesman said.

He said the search in the area continued to find if more explosives were planted.

A police officer said a case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to arrested the terrorists who planted the explosive device.