'Confident About Proper Seat-Sharing': Akhilesh Yadav On Talks With Congress

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed confidence that there would not be any glitches in seat-sharing talks among the constituents of the opposition's INDIA bloc and also said the feud between his party and the Congress at the time of the Madhya Pradesh elections was a thing of the past.

His party would be holding seat-sharing talks with the Congress during the day, he said, speaking to reporters here while on a personal visit.

"We have a discussion today between Congress and SP on who will contest how many seats in the INDIA alliance. I am confident that the sharing of seats will be proper. The Samajwadi Party, Congress and our allies together will defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," Mr Yadav said.

Asked about the failure of the SP and Congress to reach a seat-sharing agreement before last year's assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "That is over. It is an old thing and we should not discuss it. We are moving forward and looking ahead."

The results of the assembly polls in the state -- where the BJP retained power by routing the Congress -- were unexpected, the SP chief said, adding, "but we are not disappointed....We hope that the Samajwadi Party will be in the main role and become a force in Madhya Pradesh too, like it is in Uttar Pradesh."

Asked if he was annoyed with BSP chief Mayawati, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "I am not angry with any person." The socialist ideology was that "PDA" (Pichhda, Dalit, Adivasi and Alpsankhyak - backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minority communities) should get respect, he said.

"The true 'Ram Rajya' will arrive only when the people of PDA are respected. Illiteracy and inequality among them should be removed," he said.

Asked about his views on the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr Yadav said, "The day is good. We expect that those who are publicising it should at least think about what a Ram Rajya is. A Ram Rajya for us is one that runs according to the Constitution."

