Ajit Pawar Writes To Nitin Gadkari, Wants 3 Key National Highways Widened To Ease Pune Traffic

In a move aimed at tackling the growing traffic congestion in and around Pune, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging the immediate widening of three crucial national highways passing through the Pune region.

In the letter, Mr Pawar has requested the expansion of National Highway 60 (Nashik Phata to Khed), National Highway 65 (Hadapsar to Yavat), and National Highway 548D (Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur). These routes are vital connectors between Pune city and its surrounding industrial and residential zones and are currently under immense traffic pressure.

Mr Pawar emphasised that NH 60, which is currently a four-lane highway, should be expanded to six lanes. Similarly, NH 65, another four-lane stretch, also requires widening to six lanes. NH 548D, which runs through one of Pune's key industrial corridors, is currently just two lanes wide and needs to be upgraded to four lanes.

He noted that these highways pass through areas with high-density development, including educational institutions, industrial zones, residential colonies, hospitals, petroleum units, and automobile hubs. He further stated that the volume of vehicular traffic has significantly exceeded the existing road capacity, leading to frequent traffic snarls and growing safety concerns for commuters.

"The current lane configurations on these sections have exceeded their capacity due to the increased traffic volumes, especially during peak hours. This has resulted in severe congestion, impacting movement and safety for commuters and goods alike," the letter reads.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the growing congestion on these highways not only hampers daily travel but also affects the movement of goods and services, impacting Pune's economic and industrial activities. He stressed that immediate expansion of these roads would also help accommodate the construction of future elevated corridors by providing alternative routes and reducing pressure on internal roads.

The Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur highway, part of NH 548D, could serve as a temporary alternative during the final stages of the elevated highway project's tender process, Mr Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar has urged the Union Minister to promptly approve the proposal and sanction the necessary funds and administrative clearances. He also expressed hope that with timely intervention, long-standing traffic issues in Pune's urban and industrial belts could be effectively mitigated.