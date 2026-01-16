Ajit Pawar Vows 'Double Vigour' After Setback in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Following the near-clear results of the 29 municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar has officially conceded defeat in several key urban centres.

Taking to his official X handle, he stated that he accepts the public's verdict with “full respect”. “The public's mandate is supreme, and we accept it with complete respect. I heartily congratulate all the winning candidates and wish them success in their upcoming terms,” said DCM Pawar.

Addressing the party's failure to meet expectations, he added: “In this local body election, where we did not achieve the expected success, I assure you that we will work with more responsibility, honesty and double the vigour to regain the public's trust.” He urged the winning candidates to prioritise public issues and accelerate development work. At the same time, he encouraged those who lost to remain dedicated to public service, stating that “serving the public must always remain the central goal”.

The results represent a significant blow to Ajit Pawar's individual political standing in western Maharashtra. Despite deciding to contest independently (separate from Mahayuti partners BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) in his traditional bastions to prove his “original” NCP's strength, the party faced major losses in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC).

Once considered the personal fortress of the Pawar family, both corporations have seen a commanding lead and victory for the BJP, leaving Ajit Pawar's faction in a distant third or fourth place.

In Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the party failed to make a significant impact, struggling to secure even double-digit seats in the BMC. Political observers note that Ajit Pawar's strategy of “friendly fights” against the BJP backfired.

The results suggest that the “Pawar legacy” vote may have split between his faction and that of his uncle, Sharad Pawar, ultimately benefiting the BJP. This defeat in the 2026 civic polls is being viewed as a critical signal ahead of the 2029 state Assembly elections, indicating a shifting power dynamic within the Mahayuti alliance.

