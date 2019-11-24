Ajit Pawar Removed As Legislature Unit Chief, NCP Informs Maharashtra Governor

Jayant Patil will have all constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected

NCP leader Jayant Patil met the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday with a letter to inform him about replacement of Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader.

The governor is not in Mumbai, a Raj Bhawan official told news agency PTI.

Ajit Pawar was removed as the NCP's legislature unit leader on Saturday, hours after he joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as a deputy to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister, propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Mr Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony in Mumbai, leading to lifting of the President's rule in the state.

On Saturday evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, the party said.

The resolution passed at the NCP meeting also said that Ajit Pawar's right to issue a whip was also revoked.

Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief's nephew, was elected as the legislature party leader on October 30 following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.