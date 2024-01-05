Ajit Pawar On Stage, His Party Worker Claims BJP MLA Slapped Him

BJP MLA Sunil Kamble has denied the allegations (File/Facebook)

An office bearer of the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP accused BJP MLA Sunil Kamble of hitting him during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, a charge denied by the latter even as a purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Pune Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble is seen coming down the steps and slapping a person who comes in the way. The identity of the person is not known though sources said he was a policeman.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present at the function.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Satav, an office bearer of the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, claimed Mr Kamble hit him at the event. Mr Satav also claimed Sunil Kamble hit a police personnel.

Mr Satav submitted a complaint with the Bundgarden police and senior inspector Santosh Patil confirmed the receipt of the former's application and said it was being looked into.

Denying the allegations, Mr Kamble said, "I did not assault anyone. I was coming down the steps when someone came in the way. I pushed him and went ahead."

He also said he did not know who Mr Satav was and there was no question of assaulting him.

