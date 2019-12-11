Ajit Doval Praises UP Government For Handling Ayodhya Verdict

Ajit Doval said that everybody's efforts helped maintaining amicable atmosphere in the state.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval appreciated the Uttar Pradesh administration for its commendable efforts in maintaining peace and communal harmony in the state after the Ayodhya verdict.

Settling the fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court on November 9 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

"I compliment you for your commendable efforts in handling the situation in Uttar Pradesh following Ayodhya verdict. I appreciate your pivotal role in maintaining synergy with all the organs of the state and central government and ensuring coordination with police for maintaining peace and communal harmony," Mr Doval said in separate letters to the UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh.

The letter, dated November 28, which was made available to the media today by the state Home department said, "The cumulative efforts of all agencies resulted in incident free and amicable atmosphere in the state and hoped it will continue in future."

Delivering a unanimous verdict on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land.