Voice, SMS, Data Suspended In Parts Of Delhi On Government Order: Airtel

Airtel said it was complying with government order to snap internet in parts of Delhi

Internet was suspended in parts of Delhi amid protests against the citizenship law, Airtel confirmed to customers who complained. The operator's customer care department said in now-deleted tweets that Airtel had acted "as per instructions from government authorities" to suspend internet, voice and SMS services in "many parts" of Delhi.

Internet was shut at ITO, one of the busiest parts of the capital featuring media offices, and northeast Delhi, where violence had erupted in the last few days in Seelampur and Brijpuri.

"...as per instructions from government authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We're sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support!" - this tweet was received by Danish Khan, who had tweeted to Airtel from northeast Delhi.

Subscribers who complained about call drops and the internet not working in central Delhi also received a similar response. "We're complying with instructions received from government authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi," Airtel confirmed to NDTV.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Delhi Police personnel stand guard outside the Red Fort

The Airtel move was flagged by some on social media as a new version of the Emergency of 1975, when severe restrictions were imposed by the Indira Gandhi government and critics were jailed.

This afternoon, protesters were detained from near the Red Fort monument in the old quarters of Delhi. Activist and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said he had been detained along with a thousand protesters and "thousands are on the way".

A screenshot of Airtel's now deleted tweets to users informing them of internet being snapped on the government's order.

A large number of policemen also stood guard at Mandi House, another popular Delhi location replete with theatres, where activists had planned another protest.

Sixteen metro stations were shut in Delhi.

Police across the country moved in to control protesters as large gatherings were banned in many cities to preempt any trouble.

At the core of the protests is the new citizenship law that allows non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to easily become Indian citizens. The exclusion of Muslims, say political parties and activists, is discriminatory and violates the principles of equality and secularism in the constitution.