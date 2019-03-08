Aircel-Maxis Case: Protection from Arrest To P Chidambaram, Son Extended

Special Judge OP Saini adjourned the matter after senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the CBI, sought time to argue on their anticipatory bail applications.

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2019 15:49 IST
The senior Congress leader is under the scanner in the Rs. 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal. (File)


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court today extended till March 25 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

Similar request was also made by ED's Special Public Prosecutors Nitesh Rana and NK Matta which was allowed by the court.

During the hearing, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and AM Sinhgvi, appearing for the father-son duo, opposed the adjournment sought by the agencies, saying a lot of time has been spent since filing of the applications.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

