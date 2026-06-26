Airbag Goes Off In Parked Car, Kills 25-Year-Old Man In Mumbai

A routine inspection of a second-hand car ended in an accident in Mumbai when a 25-year-old car dealer died after the steering wheel airbag of a parked vehicle allegedly deployed unexpectedly and struck him in the neck.

The victim, identified as Mohit Suresh Soni, was reportedly inspecting a Honda car Wednesday afternoon before accepting it for sale to a third party.

According to police, Soni had stopped the vehicle by the roadside to examine it when the steering wheel airbag suddenly deployed. The airbag's plastic cover allegedly flew off with tremendous force and struck the right side of his neck, causing a grievous injury and severe haemorrhaging.

Passers-by later alerted the police, who rushed Soni to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Government Hospital in Bhayandar. Doctors examined him and declared him dead before admission.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is underway to determine what triggered the deployment of the airbag in the stationary vehicle.

Initial inspection of the Honda car reportedly found no signs of an external collision. Police sources said the 15-year-old vehicle possessed a valid fitness certificate.

A forensic team visited the spot and collected blood samples from inside the vehicle. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also been asked to examine the car's mechanical and electrical systems to determine whether any technical fault or malfunction led to the incident. Investigators are also tracing the vehicle's previous owner to ascertain whether it had exhibited similar issues in the past.

Soni's family has sought a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Airbags are designed to inflate within milliseconds during a collision to protect vehicle occupants. However, experts note that an unexpected deployment or malfunction can result in serious injuries because of the force with which the airbag and its components deploy.

Police are awaiting the forensic and technical examination reports to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal accident.