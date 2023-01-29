AirAsia Flight Aborts Take-Off After Suspected Bird Hit At Lucknow Airport

There were over 180 passengers on the flight. (Representational)

A Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight aborted its take-off after a suspected bird hit at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, officials said.

“The pilot of an AirAsia flight aborted take-off after a suspected bird hit on the runway at around 11 am. This occurred before the flight could lift off. The aircraft returned to the bay and all the passengers were deboarded safely," spokesperson of the airport Rupesh Kumar said.

He said there were over 180 passengers on the flight.

“Alternate arrangements were being made by the airline for the passengers," Mr Kumar said.

