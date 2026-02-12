Bird-Hit Incidents Reported At Airports Rose To 1,782 In 2025: Centre

The number of bird-hit incidents reported at the country's airports jumped to 1,782 last year from 1,278 recorded in 2024, the government told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

At times, bird hits cause significant damage to aircraft.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has regulations and guidelines in place for management of potential wildlife hazard at licensed airports.

In the last five years, as many as 6,337 bird-hit incidents were reported at the airports in the country, as per data provided in a written reply by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

While the count of such incidents stood at 1,782 last year, it was at 1,278 in 2024.

The number was at 1,371 in 2023, 1,131 in 2022 and 775 in 2021.

Operators of licensed airports have developed Wildlife Hazard Management Plan (WHMP) as well as procedures to identify main causes of bird-hit incidents.

Among other efforts, Airfield Environment Management Committees (AEMC) are constituted at airports to identify sources of wildlife hazards and to take necessary steps to control the same.

