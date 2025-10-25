Nagpur-Delhi Air India Flight Returns After Bird Hit, Passengers Safe

An Air India flight from Nagpur to Delhi returned to Nagpur shortly after take-off on October 24 following a bird-hit, an Air India spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely and was later grounded for maintenance checks, leading to the flight's cancellation. Air India said all passengers were safe and were provided assistance and meals at the airport.

"Flight AI466, operating from Nagpur to Delhi, on 24 October, experienced a bird-hit shortly after take-off. The crew decided to return to Nagpur as a precautionary measure, as per standard operating procedure, for inspection of the aircraft. The aircraft landed safely in Nagpur and underwent maintenance checks which required extended time for rectification resulting in the cancellation of the flight. Our ground team at Nagpur provided immediate assistance to the passengers, including serving meals to them," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Air India announced that 60 out of its 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi.

The airlines said that the change, effective from October 26, is to support the ongoing T3 expansion activities. All international flights will continue to operate from T3.

"Starting 26th October 2025, Air India will adjust their domestic operations at Delhi Airport to support T3 expansion activities: - Air India: 60 out of 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2) - All international flights continue to operate from T3 Passengers are advised to keep their contact details updated and check flight/terminal info via our website, app, or 24x7 support," Air India said in a post on X.

According to the official website of Air India, the flights which will be operating out of T2 will have their numbers starting with "AI1XXX," like for example -- AI1737, AI1787.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)