Pics: First Look Of Air India Planes After Major Logo, Design Change

Our A350s start coming home this winter, said Air India.

Tata Group-owned Air India has shared the first look of its new A350 planes after a paintjob to match its new livery. The airline had rebranded itself earlier this year with a new red-aubergine-gold look and a new logo 'The Vista'.

Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus#FlyAI#AirIndia#NewFleet#Airbus350pic.twitter.com/nGe3hIExsx — Air India (@airindia) October 6, 2023

The latest A350 images were clicked at a workshop in France's Toulouse. The freshly painted planes will arrive in India this winter, said the airline.

"Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter," Air India said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The new look was announced in August, months after Air India signed a multi-billion-dollar aircraft deals with Airbus and Boeing.

Air India had earlier said its new logo, The Vista, was inspired by the peak of the gold window frame. The airline seeks to completely transform itself with a touch of legacy, top officials had said.

The new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

"Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson had earlier said.