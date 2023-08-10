Air India's New Red-Aubergine-Gold Look In 5 Points

Air India is spending a whopping $400 million to refurbish its fleet, its CEO said

Air India, a private airline after the Tata Group takeover last year, unveiled its new logo and livery today. The rebranding was launched by Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson.

The airline is spending a whopping $400 million to refurbish its entire fleet to incorporate the new look.

"One-third of the all-white body aircraft will have the new look by March 2024. By 2025, all aircraft will have the new logo," Mr Wilson said.

Fliers will see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India's first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery, he added.

Here are the details of the new look:

Air India's new logo - 'The Vista' - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, the airline said in a statement. The new aircraft livery and design feature a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, with a chakra-inspired pattern. The new look will have the iconic "Maharaja" in a changed look and a custom-made 'Air India Sans' font. "The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a 'Window of Possibilities'," it added. "The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service," Mr Wilson said. The new brand identity combines Air India's past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future, creating a standout brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart," he added.