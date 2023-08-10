Air India Unveils New Logo, 'The Vista', And Aircraft Livery

The new logo, 'The Vista', "captures the essence of bold new India.

Air India today unveiled a new brand identity and new aircraft livery as the airline plans to transform its fleet with a historic purchase of 470 new aircraft in multi-billion-dollar deal.

The Tata-group-owned airline said the new logo, 'The Vista', "captures the essence of bold new India, which marks a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation."

'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, which the airline said, "signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness and the airline's bold new outlook."

Travellers will see the new logo by the end of December this year, when Air India's first Airbus A350 enters the aircraft fleet.

"Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.

"The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service," he added.

Air India has signed purchase agreements for 470 new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing in a $70 billion deal. The deliveries will begin by November.

The new logo and new aircraft livery reflect the changes in Air India. The airline's fleet is undergoing a transformation and the airline is leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year, Mr Wilson said.

In a $400 million programme, the airline will completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft, which commences mid-2024.

The airline will undergo several changes which include; A new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features. The airline is investing in building completely new lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports.

Air India hired over 5,000 new people, including 3,200 Cabin crew and nearly 1,000 Cockpit crew. Air India is undergoing a five-year transformation roadmap under Vihaan.AI, to become a world-class airline.