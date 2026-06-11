Air India To Observe 2-Minute Silence Tomorrow For AI171 Crash Victims

To mark one year since the AI171 crash, Air India has asked employees across its offices and airports in India and overseas to observe a two-minute silence on June 12, according to an internal communication accessed by NDTV.

"In remembrance of AI171, we will observe a two-minute silence on June 12, from 1:39 PM to 1:41 PM IST," the memo said.

The airline said employees could observe the moment "at their workstations". Those "at airport check-in counters or engaged in essential ground or flight duties may continue their responsibilities as required."

The communication also announced designated spaces where employees can pay their respects after the observance, including Air India's headquarters, its Training Academy, and airport offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, besides London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

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The observance comes as the investigation into the June 12, 2025, AI171 disaster, one of India's deadliest aviation accidents, remains underway.

AAIB Crash Probe

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed 32 seconds after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 others on the ground. One passenger survived.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report in July last year, concluding that both engine fuel control switches moved from the "RUN" to the "CUTOFF" position moments after take-off, starving the engines of fuel. The report, however, did not explain what caused the switches to move. It didn't assign blame to any individual.

Since then, the investigation has been under intense global scrutiny because of the potential implications for airline operations and the Boeing 787 fleet. Earlier this year, the AAIB pushed back against media reports suggesting the probe had concluded, saying such claims were "incorrect and speculative" and stressing that "no conclusions have been reached".

Officials familiar with the investigation have indicated that a final report is unlikely to be released on the crash's first anniversary because detailed technical examinations of the aircraft's GE Aerospace engines are still underway in the United States. Instead, authorities are expected to issue an interim update or status report outlining the progress of the probe.

The anticipated interim report is expected to expand upon the factual findings contained in the preliminary report and explain why the investigation remains incomplete. However, it is unlikely to draw definitive conclusions on the sequence of events that led to the dual engine fuel cutoff, with key technical assessments still pending.

Also read: "Couldn't Save More Lives": Air India Crash 1st Responder On His "Regret"

Under international aviation norms set out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), accident investigation reports should be made public as soon as possible and, where feasible, within 12 months. But there is no mandatory deadline, and complex air crash investigations can often take much longer to complete.

Once completed, the AAIB's final report is expected to determine the probable cause of the crash and issue safety recommendations for airlines, aircraft manufacturers and regulators.