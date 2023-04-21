Air India To Minimise Plastic Use On All Flights By 80% On World Earth Day

"The airline is working towards introducing paper cutlery for Economy Class guests soon".

Air India today announced to minimise single-use plastic usage by approximately 80 per cent on board all flights across its worldwide network.

The announcement came a day before Earth Day that will be observed across the globe on Saturday.

In a statement, AI said, "The reduction has been achieved since the privatisation of Air India in an ongoing effort led by a team of in-house experts and supported by catering partners and multiple vendors, with the aim of continually minimising the carrier's environmental impact."

Air India's effort in this direction includes several initiatives like the 100 per cent removal of 500ml plastic water bottles from all Economy Class seat pockets on widebody aircraft operating international flights

It further reads that significant reduction in the bulk uplift of 200ml water bottles on international as well as domestic flights; now only served on pre-set meal trays

"Introduction of water pours service from one-litre water bottles during flight. Replacement of plastic zip lock bags for cutlery with paper packaging. Replacement of plastic straws with paper straws," it reads.

The other environmentally friendly initiatives include the replacement of plastic stirrers with wooden ones. Introduction of reusable linen bags on board. Introduction of 100 per cent compostable PET lids and primary-use plastic bags. Introduction of 100 per cent compostable waste bags.

"The airline is working towards introducing paper cutlery for Economy Class guests soon, apart from pursuing multiple other opportunities that would further reduce the usage of single-use plastic," the statement reads.

Air India continues to integrate environmental and social principles in its businesses with its goal of becoming one of the world's most environmentally sensitive organisations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)