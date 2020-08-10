Air India Repatriates 114 Indians Stranded In UAE Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

None of the passengers, who deplaned in Indore, showed any symptoms of coronavirus (File)

An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, reached Indore on Sunday night, an official said.

Of the total number of passengers, 64 deboarded at Indore, while the remaining 50 were flown to Mumbai, the official said.

"The plane landed at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport at 8:12 pm," Aryama Sanyal, the Airport Director said.

Meanwhile, nodal officer of Indore district for COVID-19 prevention, Amit Malakar, said that none of the 64 passengers, who deplaned in Indore, showed any symptoms of coronaviurus infection during the airport screening.

Of them, 12 passengers are from Indore.

"Those passengers, who already carried a COVID-negative test report, will have to stay in home isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure. Other passengers will have to stay at an isolation centre for the first seven days and under home isolation for as many days later," he said.