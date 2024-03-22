Air India Fined Rs 80 Lakh For Violating Crew Safety Guidelines

The Aviation watchdog has fined Air India Rs 80 lakh for violation of norms related to flight duty time limitations and fatigue management system of flight crew.

The violations came to surface after the watchdog, Directorate general of Civil Aviation (DGCA), conducted spot audit of Air India in the month of January.

A show cause notice was sent to Air India by the watchdog on March 1.

"Pursuant to the non-satisfactory response submitted by operator, a fine of Rs 80, 00, 000 (rupees eighty lakhs) have been imposed on the operator," said the watchdog in a statement.

"The analysis of reports and evidence revealed that M/s Air India Limited operated flight(s) with both flight crew aged above 60 years flying together in few instances, which is a violation of Sub Rule (2) of Rule 28 A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937," said the watchdog.

"The operator was also found deficient in providing adequate weekly rest, adequate rest before & after ultra-long range (ULR) flights and adequate rest on layover to flight crew, which violates the extant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements pertaining to FDTL," it said further.

The instances of exceeding duty periods, wrongly marked training records, overlapping duties etc. were also observed during the audit, it added.

The watchdog underlined that it is "committed to maintaining the highest levels of safety in the civil aviation sector in India and this enforcement action is in line with its commitment".