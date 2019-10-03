Air India Fears Rs 22 Crore Loss After Engine Falls During Installation

Air India's engineering unit has been under scrutiny for frequent breakdowns. (File)

Flag carrier Air India has been hit by yet another incident involving its engineering unit. In the latest case, one of its CFM engines fell off while being installed on an Airbus 320 airplane, with the damage estimated to be in several crores.

An official said that the incident happened on September 30 in Mumbai and an enquiry has been ordered. The airline has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation about the incident.

"The engineering department should be held accountable for it after thorough enquiry. The airline cannot afford such carelessness. It has been estimated that the loss on account of the incident could be as much as Rs 22 crore," an official said.

There has been no official response from Air India.

Air India's engineering unit has been under scrutiny for frequent breakdowns, especially in foreign countries.

The engineering division gets almost $1.5 million every day to keep all the airplanes flying, but it has failed to meet the target. Due to unavailability of spares and maintenance related issues, many of its aircraft have been grounded.

In the beginning of the current fiscal, as many as 20 aircraft including A320, B777 and B787 were grounded. The number has, however, come down now.

An executive of engineering department termed the fall of CFM engine as a minor incident claiming no damage has been done.

"It did not fall. The hoist of the engine actually slipped. The engine is not at all damaged. We are, however, not taking any chance and will test the engine all over again before installing it on the plane," the executive said.

