Mid-Air Scare On Air India Express Flight, Flier Tries To Open Cockpit Door

In a shocking example of rogue fliers creating nuisance on planes, a passenger onboard a Bengaluru-Varanasi flight tried to open the cockpit door mid-air today.

The Air India Express flight IX-1086 took off from Bengaluru just after 8 am. Mid-air, a passenger approached the cockpit door and tried to open it, sources said. The door to the cockpit is secured, and one must punch in a passcode to unlock it. After the passcode is entered, the captain can allow or deny access. The male passenger failed to access the cockpit, and the crew ensured he returned to his seat.

It is not known yet why the passenger attempted to access the cockpit. He was flying with seven others. The passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after the flight landed in Varanasi. The CISF has said that they re-checked the luggage of the unruly passenger as well as the seven others accompanying him.

Air India Express did not share specifics in a statement on the chain of events in the flight, but stressed that its robust safety protocols were "not compromised". "We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation," the statement said.

Sources in Air India Express said the unruly passenger has now been handed over to the police and may be put on a no-fly list for his mid-air misadventure.