Air India Cabin Crew Member Assaulted In Her London Hotel Room

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly assaulted inside her hotel room in London. The airline confirmed the intrusion amid reports suggesting that the staffer may have been physically assaulted.

Late last night, Air India issued a statement on the "unlawful incident of intrusion" that occurred at a London hotel. The airline said it is providing not only immediate assistance but also professional counselling to help her and her colleagues cope with the traumatic event.

"We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling," the airline's statement read.

Air India requested that the privacy of the crew member involved must be respected, as the matter is currently under investigation by London police. The airline also confirmed its cooperation with local authorities to ensure that the incident is thoroughly probed.

However, the airline has not officially commented on reports suggesting that the crew member may have been raped.