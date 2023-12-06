Air Force Officer Manisha Padhi Appointed India's First Woman Aide-De-Camp

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi formally joined her post and reported to Governor on November 29.

Squadron leader Manisha Padhi, a 2015 batch Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, on Monday became the first woman in the country to ascend to the post of Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, on November 29, appointed Squadron Leader Padhi as the ADC from the armed forces at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital, Aizawl.

"Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Squadron Leader Manisha is India's first woman Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of the country," the Governor's office in Mizoram stated in an official release.

Squadron Leader Padhi formally joined her post and reported to the Governor on November 29. She was introduced to the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan at Aizawl.

Before her new posting, Squadron Leader Padhi was posted at Air Force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda.

In India, Aide-de-Camp is a title of honour, and current as well as former aides-de-camp are conferred the post-nominal letters ADC.

The service chiefs, including the chief of the Army, Navy, and Air Staff, usually have three aides-de-camp and the President has five aides-de-camp (three from the Army and one each from the Navy and the Air Force).

There is also one honorary aide-de-camp from the Territorial Army.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)