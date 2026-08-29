AIMIM Expels Leader Over Viral Video Controversy, BJP Says "Not Justice"

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has expelled its MLC Mirza Rehmath Baig from the party amid controversy over a viral video and allegations circulating on social media.

The development has triggered political questions, with the Telangana BJP demanding an independent, court-monitored investigation into the matter.

Baig, considered close to AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was removed from the party following allegations of "indiscipline."

A complaint was also reportedly lodged with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police after a controversial video surfaced online, with allegations that Baig was being threatened or blackmailed.

Hyderabad's Goshamehal MLA T Raja Singh questioned the circumstances surrounding Baig's removal and demanded that AIMIM explain why the MLC was allegedly called back from Saudi Arabia while he was performing Umrah and asked to resign at midnight.

"The Muslims of Hyderabad want to know the reason behind suspending such a person at midnight. Why was he called back, why was his resignation taken and what was the reason for his suspension? Asaduddin Owaisi must inform the public," Singh said.

Singh also referred to unverified allegations circulating on social media concerning sexual offences, land-related disputes and alleged intimidation. He called for the facts to be placed before the public and questioned whether other AIMIM representatives were also facing similar allegations.

The Telangana BJP separately demanded a court-monitored probe or an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

State BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge N V Subash said expelling Baig from the party could not replace a criminal investigation.

"Expulsion from a political party does not amount to justice. When allegations involve offences against women and minors, the only acceptable response is a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation," Subash said.

He also questioned the timing of Baig's expulsion and his reported cybercrime complaint, saying the origin and contents of the viral video should be investigated wherever legally permissible.

The BJP further urged the Telangana government to ensure that there was no political interference in the investigation.

Baig began his political career as a driver for an AIMIM legislator before gradually taking on a more prominent role within the party.

In February 2023, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced Mirza Rehmath Baig as the party's candidate for the Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC seat. Baig was subsequently elected unopposed and became a Telangana Legislative Council member in 2023.