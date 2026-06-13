A Owaisi Meets Poll Officer, Seeks Transparency In Voter List Revision

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders on Saturday met the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and submitted a detailed representation seeking greater transparency, voter assistance and procedural clarity during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the media after the meeting, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the party had raised concerns over the extensive pre-enumeration exercise already conducted by election authorities.

"A large scale pre-survey has been carried out and lakhs of voters have reportedly been mapped. The information collected during this exercise should be shared with recognised Booth Level Agents (BLAs) so that voters can be properly assisted while filling up their enumeration forms in the presence of Booth Level Officers (BLOs)," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM delegation demanded the Election Commission issue pre-filled enumeration forms containing details from both the 2002 and 2025 electoral rolls.

According to Owaisi, such a step would significantly reduce the burden on voters as well as BLOs during the house-to-house enumeration process scheduled between June 25 and July 24. "If voters have already been mapped during the pre-enumeration exercise, there is no reason why they should once again be required to manually fill in details that are already available with the Election Commission," he said.

The party also demanded that enumeration forms be made available in English and Urdu, in addition to Telugu.

Owaisi pointed out that English is widely used in official communication across Telangana, while Urdu is the state's second official language and is the primary language for a significant section of the population.

AIMIM further sought a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address anomalies that may arise during voter verification, including discrepancies in names, age-related mismatches and family-linking issues.

The party also requested broader acceptance of government-issued documents for verification and sought clarity on the procedure for voters whose names are missing from the latest electoral roll. "We want the revision exercise to be transparent, inclusive and voter-friendly. Genuine voters should not face unnecessary hurdles in securing their place on the electoral roll," Owaisi said.