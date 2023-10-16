'India's Partition Was A Historical Mistake': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that Islamic scholars of that time also opposed the two-nation theory.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the partition of India should never have happened and called it a 'historical mistake.' Addressing a press conference, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said historically this was one country and unfortunately it was divided, which should not have happened.

“Historically, this was one country and unfortunately it was divided. It should not have happened. This is what I can say. But if you want, arrange a debate and I will tell you who is responsible for the division of this country… I can not give a one-line answer for a historical mistake committed at that time,” he told reporters replying to a query.

He also suggested reading a book by freedom fighter and India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, ‘India Wins Freedom', and how he went to the Congress leaders then pleading with them not to accept this partition proposal.

“The partition of this country should not have happened. That was wrong. All the leaders who were there at that time were responsible (for the partition). If you read a book by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's book ‘India Wins Freedom', Maulana Azad requested all the Congress leaders then that the country should not be divided,” Mr Owaisi said.

He further claimed that Islamic scholars of that time also opposed the two-nation theory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)