AIIMS Hospitals Across India To Have Ayush Departments: Union Minister

Sarbananda Sonowal was addressing inaugural session of conference on Ayurveda (File)

AIIMS hospitals across the country will have dedicated Ayush departments, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Mr Sonowal was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference on Ayurveda and the regional review meeting of Ayush in Haryana's Panchkula.

"All the AIIMS hospitals in the country, besides state hospitals, district level hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and sub-centres, Health and Wellness Centres, will have a dedicated Ayush department," he said.

Mr Sonowal said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant progress in reinventing the age-old and proven benefits of the traditional system of medicine to enrich the quality of lives of the people.

Today, everyone is talking about the Ayush system of medicine, said Mr Sonowal, who also holds the portfolios of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Ayush is getting unprecedented acceptance worldwide as a holistic treatment and wellness system due to the efforts of PM Modi in the last nine years.

On the occasion, Mr Sonowal said an organised Ayurveda eco-system is being built by the Ministry of Ayush at the global level through education, research, products and services.

Youth and common people can create successful startups by commercially manufacturing Ayurvedic products related to agriculture, horticulture and veterinary medicine. With the formation and growth of such startups, India's economy will become stronger by becoming a self-reliant economy, he said.

"In India's Amrit Kaal, Ayush has a big role to play in driving the aim of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and this role has to be carried forward by the youth. There is a world of opportunity in front of them as they take up Ayush to heal humanity," he said.

Mr Sonowal chaired the regional review meeting of Ayush under the 'National Ayush Mission' for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

NAM is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Ayush and is being implemented with the vision and objectives to provide Ayush healthcare services throughout the country by strengthening and improving Ayush healthcare facilities.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh who was present on the occasion urged Sonowal to give a national Institute of Ayurveda to his state.

"We want to promote Ayurveda in our state. As you have started in Haryana, also give us one National Institute of Ayurveda and I promise to convert it into the Ayurvedic Teachers' Training Institute," he said, while requesting the Union Ayush Minister.

The theme chosen this year for the Ayurveda Day to be celebrated on November 10 is "Ayurveda for One Health".

Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai said by making Ayurveda a part of lifestyle, service delivery in the health sector can be further strengthened.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that a month-long global campaign organised by the Ministry of Ayush with the message 'Ayurveda for One Health' ended on Thursday.

"Crores of people from all over the world joined this campaign and understood how humans, animals, the environment, and plants can remain healthy through Ayurveda and create a unique Ayurveda system," it said.

An 'Ayurveda Mahaparva' expo and review meeting of the NAM of eight states were also organised.

Ayurveda product manufacturers, start-ups and Ayurveda professionals from across the country presented their products.

In the meeting of the NAM, the work and activities of all the eight states were reviewed and the Ministry of Ayush urged the representatives of all the states to make the NAM successful.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)