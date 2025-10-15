Man Throws Slippers At Ahmedabad Judge, A Week After Supreme Court Incident

A man in Gujarat threw his slippers at a judge in the Ahmedabad Sessions Court on Tuesday while proceedings were on in the courtroom, in a scene similar to the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai last week.

The man, who threw slippers today, was angry over the acquittal of four accused in a case filed by him.

Inspector PH Bhati of the city's Karanj police station told news agency PTI, "The person got angry and threw a shoe at the judge after his appeal was dismissed."

"Though he was caught by court staff, the judge let him go and instructed the staff that no action should be taken against him," Inspector Bhati added.

What Was The Case?

The case dates back to 1997, when some young men were playing cricket in Gujarat's Gomtipur. The petitioner, out buying vegetables at the time, was hit by the ball. A verbal fight started, followed by a physical altercation.

The man filed a complaint against four people at the Gomtipur Police Station under various sections, including assault with a weapon.

A chargesheet was filed, and the case went to Metro Court in 2009. At the end of the case hearing, the court acquitted the four men on February 15, 2017.

The petitioner then appealed to the Sessions Court on May 19, 2017.

After hearing the appeal, the Sessions Court upheld the lower court's decision and dismissed the appeal on October 13, 2025.

Petitioner Misbehaved

Upset by the session court's decision, the petitioner began speaking loudly and misbehaved in court. Attempts were made to pacify him.

However, the man threw his slippers at the judge in quick succession. The judge escaped unhurt, and the court staff and police immediately grabbed a hold of the complainant.

He was subsequently seated in the courtroom. The court did not file a complaint, but when the police were informed, they arrived at the scene and detained the man.

Following the incident, a resolution was passed by the Gujarat Judicial Services Association, which said that attacks, threats, and vandalism against the Supreme Court and the City Civil Court, Ahmedabad, are strongly condemned.

"Such acts are a direct attack on the independence, dignity, security, and functioning of the judiciary. Courts must function free from fear, intimidation, or violence. Any intimidation or attack on judicial officers, court premises, or their infrastructure undermines the foundations of democracy and justice," the resolution said.

"The Association calls upon all concerned authorities, including the State Government, Home Department, Police, and Security Agencies, to ensure immediate and stringent security measures for the safety of judicial officers, court staff, and court buildings," it added.

Attack On Chief Justice Gavai

This incident in Ahmedabad comes a week after Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai faced a shoe attack on him inside the Supreme Court.

The incident unfolded on October 6 when Chief Justice Gavai began hearing the first case of the day.

An elderly lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, using a proximity card issued to Supreme Court advocates, suddenly removed his shoe and threw it towards the bench while shouting, "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge" - "We will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma."

The shoe, however, fell short of the bench. Court security personnel immediately overpowered the man and escorted him out as the courtroom fell silent.

Chief Justice Gavai described the attack on him as a forgotten chapter.

(With inputs from Devang Acharya)