'Charm Of A Mass Leader': President Kovind On Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel had said last month that he had tested positive for Covid.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party lines.

Ahmed Patel, 71, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

"Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him friends across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends," President Kovind said in a tweet.