'Shocked': Arvind Kejriwal On Congress Veteran Ahmed Patel's Death

Arvind Kejirwal paid tribute to Ahmed Patel in a tweet. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday and extended his condolences to his family.

Mr Patel died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

"Shocked to know abt the demise of Ahmed Patel ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Ahmed Patel (71), who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on November 15 after he developed complications.