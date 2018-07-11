Ahead Of Polls, Madhya Pradesh To Release Criminals In Jail For Petty Offences

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a law and order review meeting yesterday, asked officials concerned to direct district collectors and SPs to begin a process to withdraw cases against criminals from poor and weaker sections, who are lodged in jails, and ensure their early release.

All India | | Updated: July 11, 2018 22:20 IST
The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

Bhopal: 

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to release criminals from impoverished backgrounds, who are lodged in jails for petty offences.

Mr Chouhan also directed officials to prepare a list of such cases by July 31 in all districts of the state, an official from the public relation department said today.

Chief Secretary B P Singh, Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla and Officer on Special Duty Adarsh Katiyar were present in the meeting.

