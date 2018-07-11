Ahead Of Polls, Madhya Pradesh To Release Criminals In Jail For Petty Offences

The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to release criminals from impoverished backgrounds, who are lodged in jails for petty offences.

The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a law and order review meeting yesterday, asked officials concerned to direct district collectors and SPs to begin a process to withdraw cases against criminals from poor and weaker sections, who are lodged in jails, and ensure their early release.

Mr Chouhan also directed officials to prepare a list of such cases by July 31 in all districts of the state, an official from the public relation department said today.

Chief Secretary B P Singh, Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla and Officer on Special Duty Adarsh Katiyar were present in the meeting.