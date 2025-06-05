Army Officer Goes Missing While On Morning Walk In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

An Army officer posted in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh went missing after leaving his residence for a morning walk two days ago, a police officer said Wednesday.

The missing officer, Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, is a resident of Gwalior and currently posted at Mahar Regiment Centre (MRC) in Sagar, he said.

He went out for his regular walk at around 6.30 am on Monday, but did not return home, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha told PTI that Army personnel first searched for Lieutenant Colonel Nigam and when they did not find him, lodged a missing person's complaint at the Cantonment police station.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation was on, he said.

"Police and Army teams are searching for him. CCTV footage is being scanned to get clues," Mr Sinha informed.

The Army officer's family members are being questioned as part of the investigation, he added.

