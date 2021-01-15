Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Focus On Will Dilip Ghosh Be BJP Pick For Top Post

There are voices in the BJP that are pushing for Dilip Ghosh as chief ministerial candidate

An insider vs outsider debate has taken shape in Bengal ahead of assembly elections. A BJP MP has even gone as far as to declare a Chief Ministerial candidate, something the party has not done in other states where it fights elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name.

MP Saumitra Khan's choice for the next Bengal chief minister is state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

"Dilip Ghosh is the original leader. He has not gotten married and had a family. He has been working for the Sangh from a young age and when he was given the responsibility of the BJP in West Bengal, the party was nowhere. He has fought from Darjeeling to Junglemahal. A lot of people are trying to rein him in. Dilip Ghosh will run the state one day will be our chief minister," Mr Khan said.

He also attributed a role to recent BJP recruit Suvendu Adhikari.

"Under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari the Trinamool will be destroyed. The entire party will break under his leadership. He also doesn't have a family," Mr Khan said.

While there are voices in the BJP that are pushing for Dilip Ghosh, political observers feel he has been uncomfortable with the entry of Mr Adhikari who harbours chief ministerial ambitions.

While Mr Ghosh is a man with RSS roots who has made efforts to project a united front, his comment in response to Mr Khan's claim has added to the chatter on the issue.

"He (Saumitra Khan) has faith in me. It is expected my workers will say this. There is nothing to be worried. Others may see a problem in this," Mr Ghosh said.

During his Bengal visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah skirted away from naming a chief ministerial candidate.

"I want to tell the people of Bengal that there is an attempt to confuse. There is no need to get anyone from Delhi to defeat you Mamata Didi. Against you there will be a son of the soil from Bengal. A person from Bengal only will fight you. And we will give Bengal a chief minister from the state in the coming days," Mr Shah said taking on the Trinamool's 'outsiders' jibe at the BJP.

When asked by NDTV on who is it going to be, Mr Shah said, "There are a lot of sons of the soil. I have not recommended anybody's name."

The Trinamool Congress while reiterating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains the strongest face in Bengal politics is also stirring the pot.

MP Saugata Roy said that BJP has not yet found a face in Bengal in response to Mamata Banerjee.

"I can only say one thing. Dilip Ghosh has stuck with the BJP. He is not a dal badlu (turncoat)."