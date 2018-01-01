Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Senior Meghalaya Congress Leader AL Hek Likely To Join BJP Tomorrow

AL Hek, along with three other MLAs, will be officially inducted into the party at a rally at Golf Links ground, state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh told PTI.

Shillong:  In a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the elections in Meghalaya, senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister AL Hek will be joining the saffron party tomorrow, party officials said today.

Mr Hek, along with three other MLAs, will be officially inducted into the party at a rally at Golf Links ground, state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh told PTI.

They will be felicitated by Meghalaya election in-charge and Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons, BJP national general secretary in-charge of the Northeast Ram Madhav and North East Democratic Alliance convener and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others, he said.

The other MLAs to join the BJP include Nationalist Congress Party's Sanbor Shullai and Independents - Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon, another leader of the party said on condition of anonymity.

Calls to contact the MLAs for comments remained unanswered.

Last week, eight MLAs in Meghalaya, including five of the ruling Congress, resigned from the state Assembly. They will join the NDA constituent National People's Party (NPP) on January 4.

