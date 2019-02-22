Interim Bail To Agusta Accused Rajiv Saxena Extended Till February 25

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Rajiv Saxena after perusing the medical reports filed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

All India | | Updated: February 22, 2019 19:02 IST
Rajiv Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds. (File photo)


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court Friday extended till February 25 the interim bail granted to Rajiv Saxena who has been arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case.

The court said it would consider his bail plea on February 25, the next date of hearing.

The court had on February 14 granted interim bail for seven days to Rajiv Saxena and had asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on Rajiv Saxena's health.

Rajiv Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia".

