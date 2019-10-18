Agusta Case Approver Mislead Us, Revoke Status: Investigators To Court

Rajiv Saxena failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons, agency said.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved an application in Delhi Court to revoke approver status of Rajiv Saxena in AugustaWestland money laundering case.

ED has alleged that Mr Saxena withheld information, did not make a complete disclosure and misled the investigation agency.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate, DP Singh has also alleged that Mr Saxena has misled the agency during the investigation.

The ED has stated that Mr Saxena failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons after being called by the agency around 25 times.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar is likely to pass an order on both the applications of ED. First, for seeking bail application of Mr Saxena and second, seeking revocation of the approvership on October 21. Court has also sought Mr Saxena's reply on ED's fresh application.

ED has alleged that despite turning an approver, Mr Saxena has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the case. Mr Saxena has a mala fide intent to shield other accused persons and prevent a successful prosecution, the agency has submitted.

Earlier ED had moved the court for cancellation of bail granted to Mr Saxena, in the AgustaWestland money laundering case. The investigation agency had on July 15 approached Mr Kumar's court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Mr Saxena on February 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED had earlier issued summons to Mr Saxena to join the probe.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

