Agra Man Allegedly Harasses Czech Tourist At Taj Mahal, Arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing and touching inappropriately a tourist from the Czech Republic visiting the Taj Mahal, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred on April 3 and the arrest was made after a thorough investigation, they said.

In a written complaint at the Tourist police station, the woman alleged that she was "touched inappropriately and harassed" while walking along the Shamshan Ghat Road around 1 pm, they added.

The police registered a case and began a probe, deploying multiple teams to arrest the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Areeb Ahmed said, "A case was registered on the complaint of the foreign woman. Several teams were deployed to search for the accused. (Footage from) several CCTV cameras covering the area was scanned. After investigation, the accused Karan Rathore was arrested on Sunday."

The woman has identified Rathore as the accused and he has been taken into custody, the officer said.

