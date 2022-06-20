'Agnipath' Military Recruitment Scheme - How To Apply. Details Here

'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Army. (Representational)

Since its announcement on June 14, the centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for military recruitment has been facing protests. Now, the Army has issued a notification for recruitment. The registrations will be open from July 2022 onwards.

The Army's notification states that online registration is mandatory and candidates need to log in to the Indian Army website — joinindianarmy.nic.in. After logging in, they need to check their eligibility status and create their profile.

According to the notification, 'Agniveers' will be enrolled under the Army Act 1950 for four years, including the training period. They will be liable to go wherever they are ordered, by land, sea, or air, and will not be eligible for any pension or gratuity.

The service will commence from the date of enrolment. 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Army, different from any other ranks.

Those enrolled through the scheme will be required to undergo periodical medical check-ups and physical/written/field tests as governed by orders issued. The performance so demonstrated would be considered for a subsequent offer for enrolment in the regular cadre.

On discharge after four years, 'Agniveers' will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi' package and they will be free to pursue employment in other sectors. As per this package, a corpus of Rs 5.02 lakh will be matched by the government of India, and a sum of Rs 10.04 lakh and accrued interest will be given to 'Agniveers'.

'Agniveers' will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during service to any unauthorised person or source under Official Secrets Act, 1923.

'Agniveers' will be eligible for an annual leave of up to 30 days a year and sick leaves will be based on medical advice.

Their pay, allowances and allied benefits would be as follows:

Year 1: Rs 30,000 plus applicable allowances

Year 2: Rs 33,000 and applicable allowances

Year 3: Rs 36,500, plus applicable allowances

Year 4: Rs 40,000 and applicable allowances

'Agniveers' will be required to contribute 30% of their monthly salary to a corpus, with the government contributing an equivalent amount.

They can seek enrolment in the regular cadre after completing their engagement period. The Army will assess these applications in a centralised manner based on objective criteria such as performance during their engagement period.

After their four-year engagement period, more than 25% of any specific class of 'Agniveers' will be enlisted in the regular cadre. 'Agniveers' registered as regular cadres will be obliged to serve for an additional 15 years.

At the recruitment rally site, candidates are required to carry the original copies of the following documents/certificate and two attested photocopies: