Trains Cancelled, Services Hit In Tamil Nadu Amid Agnipath Protests

Railway said it partially cancelled Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express. (Representational)

Southern Railway on Sunday said it has cancelled some more trains due to the agitation against Centre's Agnipath, an army recruitment scheme.

Protests have been on across country since Friday against the scheme under which young people would be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including the period of training.

In an official announcement today, Southern Railway said the KSR Bengaluru-Sanghamitra Daily Express in both directions has been cancelled while KSR Bengaluru-Patna Weekly Humsafar Super Fast Express stands cancelled immediately.

Similarly, Gaya-MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express, scheduled to leave Chennai today, was cancelled while KSR Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Weekly Superfast Express operated on Mondays has been cancelled.

Southern Railway said it partially cancelled New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express between Harisinga and KSR Bengaluru.

The protests against Agnipath turned ugly on Friday with an individual killed in Hyderabad while four others were injured when the police opened fire on protestors.

Over the last two days, Southern Railway had either partially or fully cancelled several trains due to the protests.