Against AAP Alliance, Will Go By Congress Choice: Sheila Dikshit To NDTV

Sheila Dikshit spoke to NDTV on the possibility of tie-up with AAP.

Amid frantic attempts to bring the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) together in Delhi for next month's national election, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit today said though she is "totally against an alliance with AAP", she has left the decision to the party leadership and will go by whatever they say.

"I have left it to the Congress high command and whatever they decide I will go by it. I believe the Congress is in a position to fight with the workers on its own," Ms Dikshit told NDTV.

Ms Dikshit's change in stance comes after Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar took on the role of mediator.

After Sharad Pawar's intervention, Ms Dikshit had met with colleagues at her home to reconsider a tie-up with AAP. The leaders later told reporters that they would abide by their bosses' decision. 13 former Congress district presidents have also written a letter to party president Rahul Gandhi asking for an alliance with AAP. The final decision, they say, has been left with Mr Gandhi.

The move comes after Sharad Pawar had separate discussions with the Congress and AAP this morning, say sources. The Maharashtra veteran met with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge first, and then AAP's Sanjay Singh.

Sharad Pawar had last month hosted a mega opposition meeting that starred Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee.

Sheila Dikshit, a three-time chief minister whose rule ended with AAP's rise in Delhi, had warned in a letter on Monday to Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi that an alliance with AAP will hurt the Congress in the long run. She also urged the leadership to spell out its stand to avoid confusion among party workers.

While Sheila Dikshit has strongly opposed a tie-up with AAP, a senior Congress leader in charge of Delhi, PC Chacko, made it clear on Tuesday that "Delhi leaders have to follow the Congress's policy decision to go for alliances with parties opposed to the BJP".

Rahul Gandhi, said Mr Chacko, would take a decision in a few days. "As far as I know there are senior leaders in Delhi who think that defeating BJP is party's immediate responsibility; for it we should form alliance with AAP, that's the thinking of majority of leaders," Mr Chacko told news agency ANI.

He added: "The policy of our party as decided by the working committee is to go for alliances with parties opposed to the BJP. I hope Delhi leaders will also follow this policy decision of the Congress."

The Congress had declined Mr Kejriwal's proposal for an alliance for the April-May national election. Mr Gandhi had said that the Delhi unit of the party was opposed to the idea.

However, after the Pulwama terror attack and its fallout, the party reportedly had fresh discussions over the alliance as the opposition reassessed its strategy to take on the ruling BJP.

Delhi votes for its seven Lok Sabha seats on May 12. The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.

