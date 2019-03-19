Sheila Dikshit Writes To Rahul Gandhi, Says Alliance With AAP Harmful

Lok Sabha elections: Sheila Dikshit has been opposing an alliance in Delhi.

Forging an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha polls will hurt the Congress in the long run, the party's Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit has written in a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. She has also urged the leadership to spell out its stand on a proposed alliance with AAP to avoid confusion among party workers.

The Congress had declined Mr Kejriwal's proposal for an alliance for the April-May national election. Mr Gandhi had said that the Delhi unit of the party was opposed to the idea.

However, after the Pulwama terror attack and its fallout, the party reportedly had fresh discussions over the alliance as the opposition reassessed its strategy to take on the ruling BJP.

An internal survey of the Congress showed the BJP ahead of both AAP and Congress with 35 per cent of the vote share in the capital. The findings were shared with the Congress president.

"Senior leaders cited the recent survey by the party which showed AAP vote bank to be around 28 per cent and Congress's 22 per cent while BJP's 35 per cent and argued that an AAP-Congress alliance will sweep all the seven seats in Delhi," sources have told NDTV.

The party's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko met Sheila Dikshit and showed her the results of the survey.

"Chacko then met other leaders of the Delhi Congress unit and everyone has agreed to go by the decision of the party leadership on an alliance with AAP," sources said.

The Delhi leadership, it seems, has not warmed up to the idea of an alliance in Delhi. Along with Ms Dikshit, three working presidents-- HaroonYusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia-- have also expressed discontent over Mr Chacko's recent phone survey through Shakti app to gauge party workers' mood.

Senior party leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad are in touch with Mr Kejriwal and an alliance in Delhi and Haryana is likely, sources told NDTV.

Mr Kejriwal had been insistent on an alliance with the Congress, contending that a division of votes might take place if the two parties contest Lok Sabha polls separately, which would give an advantage to the BJP.

After the Congress's no, Mr Kejriwal has been attacking the party, accusing it of an "unholy" alliance with the BJP. The AAP has even announced candidates for six out of seven Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies.

The opponents of the alliance in the Congress believe that the move will be "suicidal" as the party has to face the Delhi assembly polls early next year and its main rival will be the ruling AAP.

Delhi votes for its seven Lok Sabha seats on May 12. The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.

With inputs from agencies

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.