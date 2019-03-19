2019 Elections Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Northeast Campaign Today

New Delhi:
Rahul Gandhi is expected to address an election rally in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar. (File)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to be in the Northeast today to kick start the party's campaign for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura. He is expected to address an election rally in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will offer prayers at the temples in Mirzapur and will hold several public meetings and a roadshow. She will also meet key Congress leaders and workers in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released its third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the state legislative assembly in Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held on April 11.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Election Commission to meet social media representatives today to discuss various social media content, especially after the Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to hold a press conference at BJP headquarters shortly.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu slams TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly poaching lawmakers from the Congress and the TDP.
"K Chandrashekar Rao is doing criminal politics. He is grabbing the MLAs of Congress and TDP. Bihari dacoit Prasant Kishore has removed lakhs of votes in Andhra Pradesh,"he tells news agency ANI.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released its third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the state legislative assembly in Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held on April 11. The party has also released a list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Ashok Gajapathi Raju will contest from Vizianagaram, Kesineni Srinivas from Vijayawada, Galla Jayadev from Guntur and N Sivaprasad from Chittoor.
The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has released the third list of candidates for 13 Assembly and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.
Delhi's Chief Electoral Office Ranbir Singh tells news agency ANI: "90,937 posters, hoardings and banners have been removed from across New Delhi. 235 FIRs have been registered under Excise Act and 242 people have been arrested for violation of the Act. Four FIRs were registered against political parties. 82 unlicensed weapons have been seized."
The Congress on Monday night released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal. The list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh.
On Saturday, the Congress had called off alliance talks with the Left parties.