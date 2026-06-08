After Years Of Naxal Warfare, Elite CoBRA Commandos' New Challenge: Manipur

Amid renewed tensions in Manipur's hill districts and sporadic incidents reported over the past two months, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to deploy elite CoBRA commandos of the CRPF in the state.

The move comes after a recent flare-up between Kuki and Naga groups in parts of the hill areas, which has raised concerns within the security establishment.

Sources said Director General of the CRPF, GP Singh, who recently visited Manipur, is personally overseeing preparations for the deployment. The CoBRA battalions, known for their extensive experience in anti-Naxal operations, are being inducted into the state following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Adaptability is the essential trait of any high-quality commando unit. They would also undergo familiarisation and pre-induction training. Besides, they would sharpen their skills as they spend time in Manipur," GP Singh told NDTV.

During his visit, Singh toured several parts of the state, interacted with officers and personnel, and reviewed the security situation. Sources said he stressed the need for firm action against wrongdoers to restore law and order.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is the CRPF's specialised jungle warfare unit and has played a major role in anti-Naxal operations across central India.

The deployment comes months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the country naxal-free.

Among CoBRA's recent successes was Operation Black Forest, a 21-day operation conducted in a key Maoist stronghold last year. The operation resulted in the neutralisation of 31 Maoists, including several senior cadres, without any fatalities among security forces during the core action.

The 210 CoBRA Battalion, which is being moved to Manipur, has previously been recognised as one of the force's best operational units. The battalion is credited with neutralising 95 hardcore Maoists, arresting 136 individuals and facilitating 61 surrenders.

In Jharkhand, CoBRA units have also been involved in operations that led to the neutralisation of 20 senior Maoist leaders.

According to CRPF records, the force has been awarded five Kirti Chakras and 25 Shaurya Chakras, while 77 personnel have laid down their lives in operations.

Since 2009, CoBRA and other specialised CRPF units have conducted more than 39,400 operations, neutralised 636 Maoists, arrested 3,993 individuals and facilitated 3,395 surrenders.