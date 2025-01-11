Curfew In Manipur's Kangpokpi Amid Tension Between Naga, Kuki-Zo Communities

Curfew was clamped in a sub-division in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday following tension between the Naga and Kuki-Zo community people while in a separate incident in Kamjong district, a mob on Saturday destroyed a makeshift camp of the Assam Rifles, officials said

Officials in Imphal said that tension has been prevailing for the past three days in the Kangchup Geljang sub-division of Kangpokpi after the villagers of Naga-dominated Konsakhul village and Kuki-Zo-inhabited Leilon Vaiphei village engaged in bickering over a territorial dispute.

Konsakhul villagers are claiming that the Leilon Vaiphei village is their area but the claim was strongly opposed by the villagers of Leilon Vaiphei.

Amidst the territorial dispute, there was an allegation that a Naga woman was assaulted by a few people on January 7.

As the tension escalated in the areas and some minor clashes took place between the villagers of the two villages, District Magistrate Mahesh Chaudhari imposed an indefinite public curfew in the sub-division under the BNSS, 2023.

However, no injury was reported in the clashes.

The DM's order prohibited the movement of persons in and around areas along the Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei villages with immediate effect and until further orders.

In another incident, a mob on Saturday destroyed a makeshift camp of the Assam Rifles in Kamjong district over alleged harassment and restrictions on the transportation of timber for constructing houses.

Police said that the troubles started when the Assam Rifles troopers reportedly imposed restrictions on transporting timber intended to construct houses in Kasom Khullen village. Assam Rifles personnel used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the mob, a police official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

