After Watching 'The Kerala Story' With Pragya Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Woman 'Elopes'

Pragya Thakur had taken the women to watch "The Kerala Story".

A 20-year-old woman in Bhopal has gone missing days after watching "The Kerala story" with the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur. Her family suspects she eloped with her Muslim boyfriend, who has a criminal record. The family has also alleged that she carried off Rs 70,000 in cash and jewellery. A police case has been filed.

The woman, meanwhile, released a video where she said she is an adult and knows what she is doing.

The woman had gone missing once earlier as well on May 11, the family had sought help of Pragya Singh Thakur, their MP, and she was finally recovered with the help of the police. Pragya Singh Thakur had included her in the group of women she had taken with her to watch "The Kerala Story" - the controversial movie about alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala by Muslim men.

The woman went missing on the morning of May 15. The family claimed she was not in the house when they woke up. They also alleged that when they went to file a complaint, the police were not ready to cooperate, citing the earlier instance.

The woman had come in contact with Yusuf Khan through his sister, who was her classmate at a nursing school. The man is a school dropout and has a history sheet at the local police station. He has been accused of crimes like assault, theft, and arson.

The father of Yusuf khan, who runs a flour mill, has claimed that he has evicted his son from the house. His youngest daughter, who is a nursing student, alleged that her brother had backed off from the relationship, but was coerced by her headstrong friend.

The police said they will take action as per law.

A senior officer of the local police, Anil Bajpai, told NDTV that on May 19, the woman was said to be missing. "We have registered a case. We are trying to find her by every possible means. We will take further action on the basis of her statement one she is found," he said.