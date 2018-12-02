'Impossible Not To Think About Football In Argentina': PM Tweets Pic

PM Modi met FIFA President Gianni Infantino at G20 summit in Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a number of high-profile meetings with world leaders at the G20 summit in Argentina. During his three-day visit, PM Modi also met FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who gifted him a football jersey.

The Prime Minister shared a picture of the blue jersey, with his name on the back, on Twitter.

"Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture."

On Thursday, Prime Minister had elaborated how football connected India and Argentina while addressing the 'Yoga for Peace' event.

"If Argentina is interested in India's philosophy, art, music and dance, there are millions of fans of the Argentine football stars in India. Maradona's name is used as a proverb in India," he said.

PM Modi was in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires to attend the 13th G20 Summit and held a number of meetings with a host of eminent world leaders.