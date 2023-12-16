After Samsung, Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Apple Users

The Centre on Wednesday issued a similar warning against Samsung Galaxy phones.

After Samsung, Centre's security advisory from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a similar high-risk warning in Apple products on Friday, citing multiple vulnerabilities that could pose significant threats to user data and device security.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted systems," read a statement from CERT-In.

The affected products include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and the Safari browser.

The Centre on Wednesday issued a similar warning against Samsung Galaxy phones.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products that could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," a CERT-In statement read.

The notification warned of risks in Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14.