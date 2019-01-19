'He Is Not Nawab': Mamata Banerjee After PM Modi Trashes Mahagathbandhan

Mamata Banerjee says the BJP is scared to face the people of West Bengal.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) is against the people", Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu today said the opposition leaders are not "bonded labourers" who would dance to the PM's tune.

Mamata Banerjee said: "He (Modi) is not the 'Nawab' and we are not his slaves that we will dance to his tunes. We are free citizens of this country. He wants us to be his servants, but we are not."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was present at the tea party hosted by Ms Banerjee after the united opposition rally in Kolkata, added: "We are only the servants of people of this country".

After Mamata Banerjee's mega opposition rally in Kolkata today, PM Modi, during a tour of Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is afraid of the BJP.

However, Ms Banerjee said: "The BJP is scared to face people of the state. PM Modi will get a befitting reply in the coming elections for making such comments."

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi called for a one-on-one fight with the BJP in every constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP is anti-people and dividing the people by spreading hatred.